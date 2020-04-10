Zap Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Zap has a total market cap of $398,926.04 and approximately $28,521.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.04830764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010306 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.