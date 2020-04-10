ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 0% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $5,608.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00532229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00140172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00078655 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

