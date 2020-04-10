Zcoin Price Up 10% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00050145 BTC on popular exchanges including TDAX, CoinExchange, BX Thailand and QBTC. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,913.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.02325480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.59 or 0.03436460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00620392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00785994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00077113 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00533036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,871,218 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, Huobi, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Cryptopia, QBTC, Coinroom and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

