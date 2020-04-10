Zebi Achieves Market Cap of $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Liquid, DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 395.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.02736555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Koinex, Hotbit, Liquid and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

