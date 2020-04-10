Zeepin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,920.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $299,199.22 and $5,920.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 391% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02744756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.