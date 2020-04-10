ZeusNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $19,286.44 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Bleutrade. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $19,286.44 and $1.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005125 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com.

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bleutrade and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

