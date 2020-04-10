Zeusshield Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $191,705.93 and approximately $41,532.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 395.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.02736555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

