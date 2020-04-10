Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, AirSwap, OOOBTC and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 380.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02738473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,330,836,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,039,369,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DEx.top, OOOBTC, DDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Bithumb, Coinhub, FCoin, AirSwap, Upbit, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Binance, Kucoin, UEX, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Bitbns, Tokenomy, Coinone, Korbit, BitMart, Zebpay, BitForex, Hotbit, WazirX, Koinex, Huobi, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

