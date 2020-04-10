Zipper (ZIP) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Zipper has a market cap of $892,076.18 and approximately $643,483.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002250 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000348 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.