ZUM TOKEN Market Cap Tops $190,421.65 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $190,421.65 and $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00782581 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,048,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,048,519 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.