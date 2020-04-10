Zynga Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Zynga in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.23. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $16,294,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,672,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,777 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

