$0.06 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,012 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 850,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 312,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 185,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

