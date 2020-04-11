-$0.26 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

BCRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 9,466,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,283. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.