-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 932,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 250,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,521 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 663,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,856. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

