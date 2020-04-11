$0.43 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $8,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,181. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

