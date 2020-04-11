-$0.75 EPS Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($1.85). J C Penney posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

JCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE JCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 9,054,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in J C Penney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 608,500 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in J C Penney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,039,945 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in J C Penney by 681.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

