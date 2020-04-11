0Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1,427.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001770 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

