0x Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. 0x has a market cap of $111.40 million and $20.67 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Tokenomy, Liqui and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, BitBay, DDEX, FCoin, Liqui, C2CX, AirSwap, Zebpay, BitMart, Kucoin, Bithumb, GOPAX, Poloniex, Bilaxy, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, OKEx, CoinTiger, ABCC, DigiFinex, Binance, Independent Reserve, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Huobi, Upbit, OTCBTC, Crex24, Iquant, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinex, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Hotbit and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.