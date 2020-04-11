0xcert Market Capitalization Hits $372,729.22 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $372,729.22 and approximately $38,088.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.04821369 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036790 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009784 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003461 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

