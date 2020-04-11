$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $719.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

