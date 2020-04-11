$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

