$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.52. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. TheStreet downgraded Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

HUBB stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $124.44. 235,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,263. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

