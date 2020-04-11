$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. CIBC dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,327,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 735,990 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 126,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,390 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 519,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 253,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

