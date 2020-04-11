1,240,085 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,240,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,458,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders bought a total of 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

