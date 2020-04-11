1,301,756 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,301,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.21% of FOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

