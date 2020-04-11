$152.60 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report $152.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the highest is $156.17 million. Landec reported sales of $152.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $584.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.50 million to $585.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $584.72 million, with estimates ranging from $549.61 million to $605.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Landec by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $345,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.