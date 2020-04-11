1,841,932 Shares in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,841,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,071,000. Norges Bank owned 0.64% of Stars Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $2,158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,436,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TSG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Stars Group stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

