$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. YPF posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on YPF. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of YPF opened at $4.20 on Friday. YPF has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of YPF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in YPF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in YPF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 689,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in YPF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

