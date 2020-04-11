2,687,159 Shares in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,687,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,718,000. Norges Bank owned 1.84% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Insiders have bought a total of 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNO opened at $13.84 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

