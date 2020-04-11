3,331,955 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,331,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,713,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 73,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $172,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

