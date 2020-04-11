351,216 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,258,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,172,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,465,000 after acquiring an additional 331,376 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,009,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,174,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 181,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

