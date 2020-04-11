$440.45 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report sales of $440.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.73 million and the highest is $449.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $704.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. AltaCorp Capital cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $2.31 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $445.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

