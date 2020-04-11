518,622 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 518,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,000. Norges Bank owned 0.51% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 543.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

