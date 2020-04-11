547,538 Shares in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 547,538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,946,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of LogMeIn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $13,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGM shares. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.12.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

