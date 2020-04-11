547,601 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 547,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,957,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

