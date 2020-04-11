7,500 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $127.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

