999,407 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 999,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,393,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.99% of Arena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 in the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

