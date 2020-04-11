Aave (LEND) Market Cap Reaches $28.97 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Aave has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and approximately $421,373.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bibox, Kyber Network and Binance. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.04625206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Gate.io, ABCC, Alterdice, Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

