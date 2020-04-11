Absolute (ABS) Trading Down 51.9% This Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Absolute has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $14,120.14 and $1,983.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.01090615 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00281773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00173416 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007598 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058260 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

