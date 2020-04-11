Absolute Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,473.11 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $13,473.11 and $1,920.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

