AC3 (AC3) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $133,711.46 and $3.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

