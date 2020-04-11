ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $798,405.35 and $417.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036367 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,110,584 coins and its circulating supply is 83,968,574 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.