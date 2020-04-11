Adelphoi (ADL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,468.57

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $163,468.57 and approximately $164.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 644.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.02693475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202877 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

