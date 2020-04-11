AdEx (ADX) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, AdEx has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $23,226.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02702262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

