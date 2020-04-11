Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $32,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

ADSW stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

