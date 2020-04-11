Agora Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Agora token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Agora has a market capitalization of $21,898.84 and $103.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Agora has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.02704597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Agora

Agora's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,567,245 tokens. Agora's official website is www.agora.vote. Agora's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agora’s official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain.

Agora Token Trading

Agora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

