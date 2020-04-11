AidCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $491.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $322,167.62 and $491.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 316.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.02692114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

