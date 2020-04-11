All Sports (SOC) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $145,292.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $24.68 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.04551449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036759 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

