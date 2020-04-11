Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 697,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.