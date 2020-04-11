AllSafe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $218.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $276,574.29 and approximately $218.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

